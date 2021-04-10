The Rock Confirms Black Adam Started Filming Today

Warner Bros/therock/Instagram

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has announced Black Adam started filming today, April 10.

The Jumanji actor confirmed the news to his 227 million Instagram followers earlier today, and described the movie as ‘history in the making’.

Sharing a photo of a Black Adam clapperboard, Johnson wrote, ‘History in the making, extremely excited and what a humbling moment to share with you. Officially kicking off DAY 1 of filming our BLACK ADAM.’

He continued:

We have an all star production crew – incredibly talented, galvanized, committed and focused to raise the bar and deliver something SPECIAL for the world.

‘This one is an honor’, the actor finished the post with.

While The Rock appears to always be in shape, he reportedly started training for the superhero role at the beginning of the year.

The movie has been a long time coming with the first look at Johnson starring as the iconic DC Universe character debuting in November 2019. He’d been cast for the role back way in 2014.

Fans were then further teased when the film’s concept art and the Black Adam logo were released last summer following the DC FanDome event.

People have since commented their excitement at the news of the comicbook blockbuster having finally started filming. One fan wrote, ‘Going to be the best movie of all time’, while another person said that they couldn’t wait for it to be released.

A third person commented, ‘I’m geeking out I can’t wait to see this movie.’

As it stands, Black Adam is set to hit cinemas July 2022.