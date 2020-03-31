The Rock Confirms Hobbs & Shaw 2 Is In Development The Rock/Instagram/Universal Pictures

Dwayne Johnson has confirmed his helicopter-lassoing character will be back as Hobbs & Shaw 2 is officially in development.

I never thought I’d describe a character as ‘helicopter-lassoing’, but I suppose that’s the beauty of the Fast & the Furious world.

The initial spin-off debuted last August and showed Luke Hobbs (Johnson) form an unlikely alliance with Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain named Brixton (Idris Elba) threatened humanity.

Hobbs and Shaw Universal Pictures

As you might have guessed from that description, the film took the Fast and the Furious franchise further into sci-fi territory than the explosive, car-filled, mainline movies before it, and it’s possible the sequel will see the franchise delve deeper into that side of cinema.

We’ll have to wait to find out, but we might start getting some hints sooner rather than later as Johnson has now confirmed the sequel is in the works.

Speaking during a live Instagram Q&A session this weekend, The Rock said:

We are developing now the next film, the next [Hobbs & Shaw] movie, and I’m pretty excited about it. [We] just gotta figure out the creative right now, and the direction we’re going to go.

Hobbs & Shaw did a good job of setting itself up for a sequel, with lots of dangling storylines left for creators to pick up. The film came complete with no less than four mid-credit scenes, which offered updates on the incarcerated Magdalene Shaw (Helen Mirren) and CIA agent Locke, who was played by Ryan Reynolds in a surprise cameo.

Following the film’s premiere, Johnson confirmed the extra scenes were designed to ‘give you an idea of the new future team’, Collider reports.

Hobbs & Shaw 2 could build on Hobbs’ relationship with his family, and may see the return of both Reynolds and Kevin Hart, who also made a cameo in the original.

Hobbs and Shaw Universal Pictures

The two protagonists are likely to finally learn the identity of the shadowy director of terrorist organisation Eteon, as Hobbs & Shaw writer Chris Morgan told ScreenRant the mysterious villain would be making a comeback.

The news of the sequel’s development will come as a relief to fans of the Fast and the Furious franchise, who have been left on tenterhooks as Fast & Furious 9 was pushed back an entire year due to the coronavirus outbreak, changing its release date from May 22, 2020 to April 2021.

Though it might be a while before we see Hobbs & Shaw 2 on the big screen, it’s good to know things are moving in the right direction.