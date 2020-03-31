unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

The Rock Confirms Hobbs & Shaw 2 Is In Development

by : Emily Brown on : 31 Mar 2020 08:43
The Rock Confirms Hobbs & Shaw 2 Is In DevelopmentThe Rock Confirms Hobbs & Shaw 2 Is In DevelopmentThe Rock/Instagram/Universal Pictures

Dwayne Johnson has confirmed his helicopter-lassoing character will be back as Hobbs & Shaw 2 is officially in development.  

Advert

I never thought I’d describe a character as ‘helicopter-lassoing’, but I suppose that’s the beauty of the Fast & the Furious world.

The initial spin-off debuted last August and showed Luke Hobbs (Johnson) form an unlikely alliance with Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain named Brixton (Idris Elba) threatened humanity.

Hobbs and ShawHobbs and ShawUniversal Pictures

As you might have guessed from that description, the film took the Fast and the Furious franchise further into sci-fi territory than the explosive, car-filled, mainline movies before it, and it’s possible the sequel will see the franchise delve deeper into that side of cinema.

Advert

We’ll have to wait to find out, but we might start getting some hints sooner rather than later as Johnson has now confirmed the sequel is in the works.

Speaking during a live Instagram Q&A session this weekend, The Rock said:

We are developing now the next film, the next [Hobbs & Shaw] movie, and I’m pretty excited about it.

[We] just gotta figure out the creative right now, and the direction we’re going to go.

Hobbs & Shaw did a good job of setting itself up for a sequel, with lots of dangling storylines left for creators to pick up. The film came complete with no less than four mid-credit scenes, which offered updates on the incarcerated Magdalene Shaw (Helen Mirren) and CIA agent Locke, who was played by Ryan Reynolds in a surprise cameo.

Following the film’s premiere, Johnson confirmed the extra scenes were designed to ‘give you an idea of the new future team’, Collider reports.

Hobbs & Shaw 2 could build on Hobbs’ relationship with his family, and may see the return of both Reynolds and Kevin Hart, who also made a cameo in the original.

Hobbs and ShawHobbs and ShawUniversal Pictures
Advert

The two protagonists are likely to finally learn the identity of the shadowy director of terrorist organisation Eteon, as Hobbs & Shaw writer Chris Morgan told ScreenRant the mysterious villain would be making a comeback.

The news of the sequel’s development will come as a relief to fans of the Fast and the Furious franchise, who have been left on tenterhooks as Fast & Furious 9 was pushed back an entire year due to the coronavirus outbreak, changing its release date from May 22, 2020 to April 2021.

Though it might be a while before we see Hobbs & Shaw 2 on the big screen, it’s good to know things are moving in the right direction.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Film and TV, Dwayne Johnson, Fast and Furious, hobbs and shaw, Jason Statham, The Rock

Credits

ScreenRant and 1 other

  1. ScreenRant

    Fast & Furious Writer Confirms Mystery Hobbs & Shaw Villain Will Return

  2. Collider

    ‘Hobbs & Shaw 2’ Officially In Development, Says Dwayne Johnson

 