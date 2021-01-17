unilad
The Rock Drops First Trailer For Sitcom Young Rock

by : Saman Javed on : 17 Jan 2021 11:25
Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, has dropped the first trailer for upcoming sitcom Young Rock, which chronicles his life story.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Johnson said the series will be hitting our living rooms on February 16.

The first look begins with a number of shots showing Johnson in action as the Hollywood A-lister he is today, before reverting back to his time in high school.

Check it out:

A narrator says: ‘Every hero has an origin story, but not a full moustache at age 15. It’s The Rock’s true-life story, from then to now.’

We then see Johnson at a number of different points in his life, from changing his name to impress a girl in high school to trying to order a tequila while at dinner with his parents.

‘I really wish my dad was around to see this one. Maaaaan he would’ve been proud,’ Johnson captioned the video. The teaser comes one day after the first anniversary of his father’s death.

‘And yes, I was clearly kicking puberty’s ass at 15yrs old and becoming a tequila tycoon by the time I was 10. I can’t wait to make you and your families laugh a little and share some life lessons I’ve learned along the way,’ he said.

Dwayne JohnsonDwayne JohnsonPA
Johnson, who was born in California, took up the stage name The Rock in 1997. He took up his first acting job in 1999, playing his own father in an episode of That ’70s Show.

The sitcom features Adrian Groulx, who plays 10-year-old Johnson, Bradley Constant as 15-year-old Johnson, and Uli Latukefu as The Rock in college.

