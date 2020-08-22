The Rock Gives Us Our Best Look Yet At Black Adam
They needed a hero, instead they got the People’s Champ: Dwayne Johnson has shared the best look yet at Black Adam, his upcoming comicbook blockbuster.
The Rock was cast as the ancient Egyptian anti-hero all the way back in 2014, battling clashing production schedules and the ever-shuffling DC Extended Universe movie slate on his way to the screen.
However, as DC Fandome – ‘the largest gathering of talent, announcements and content reveals in the history of DC’ – heats up, Johnson has given the fans an exciting look at Black Adam.
As Johnson announced his appearance at this weekend’s 24-hour event, he wrote on Twitter: ‘The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.’ He’s absolutely right – Black Adam is a serious force of nature, with god-like powers that place him on level pegging with Superman.
Black Adam, first known as Teth-Adam, received the power of Shazam, just like Billy Batson in the 2019 movie. If you remember, Shazam! referenced this; Black Adam freed the Seven Deadly Sins and nearly destroyed the world after gaining the power of lightning. For Batson, Black Adam is his nemesis.
In an earlier Instagram post, Johnson wrote:
Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what’s right and always protecting the people. It all changed for me, when I was 10yrs old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time – SUPERMAN.
As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority. Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart – I just liked to do things my way.
The Jumanji actor added: ‘Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid – my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM.’
As Johnson wrote, he’s ‘blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people – but he does it his way. This role is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together’.
Zachary Levi, who plays the titular Shazam!, explained that he and Johnson’s Black Adam will ‘definitely [cross over] – the plan is to get there, but just to pace it out however it needs to pace out’.
Black Adam is set for release on December 22, 2021.
Topics: Film and TV, Black Adam, DC, Dwayne Johnson, Film, Shazam, Superheroes, The Rock