The Rock Has Officially Started Training For Black Adam

2019 was another huge year for Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson and he doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon as he’s recently started trained for his role of Black Adam.

Black Adam is rumoured to be starting filming this summer prior to its release date in December 2021. The character’s debut was teased in last year’s Shazam! starring Zachary Levi.

Taking to Instagram, Johnson told his told fans how he’s kicking off his 2020 by training ‘extremely hard’.

The post read:

So it begins. Kickin’ off 2020 training extremely hard for my upcoming role as BLACK ADAM. This one’s in my blood. Thanks to my guys @bosslogic @veliokulan for this bad ass animation. The hierarchy of power in the #DCUniverse is about to change.#NewEra #BlackAdam Shooting begins this summer

According to CinemaBlend, the movie has been in development since the early 00s, with Johnson attached to star for some time.

In late 2014, around the time that Warner Bros announced its initial slate of DCEU films, The Rock was finally confirmed to be playing Black Adam in the franchise, having previously agreed to play the antagonist in a previous live action Shazam! movie that was scrapped in 2009. Then at the beginning of 2017, it was announced that Black Adam would get his own solo movie.

Johnson first shared the release date of Black Adam back in November in a post where he said he had ‘always dreamed of being a superhero.’

The 40-year-old actor wrote:

Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what’s right and always protecting the people. It all changed for me, when I was 10yrs old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time – SUPERMAN. As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority. Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart – I just liked to do things my way.

Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid – my superhero dreams have come true.

I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM.

So it’s safe to say Dwayne Johnson is pretty excited for his up and coming role as Black Adam, and to be honest, so are we.

