The Rock Just Reached 200 Million Followers On Instagram therock/Instagram

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has posted a celebratory video on Instagram to acknowledge hitting 200 million followers on the platform.

With everything that must be going on in Johnson’s ever-busy schedule, it appears the milestone evaded him until one of his people officially informed him of the feat.

As he so often does, the former WWE wrestler turned action movie hero took to Instagram to share a new video, this time dressed up in his tuxedo and in the mood to party.

Check it out here:

In the video, he talked about the responsibility we all have to speak our minds and to be our true selves. Pretty inspirational stuff from the world’s biggest (in every sense of the word) film star.

‘Here’s what I’ve learned these past few weeks and maybe, you can find value in this take away and apply it to your own life,’ he added to the lengthy caption of his post, after noting how he’d ‘just surged past 200 MILLION FOLLOWERS’.

‘Always speak your truth,’ he says, while looking into the camera.

‘And when you do speak your truth – do your best to speak with dignity, compassion, respect, poise and empathy.

‘Even when the conversations get uncomfortable – when you approach with respect and care – on the other side of discomfort – is clarity and progress. Thank you, thank you, thank you for giving me the space to speak my truth,’ the superstar said.

Having publicly endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at the end of September – politics being something the actor actively tries to avoid discussing – it sounds like The Rock is referring to the subject of politics and voting without actually saying the words.

Having declared himself ‘registered as an Independent’ and never opting to talk about politics, despite his huge platform, it’s easy to read between the lines.

‘You have my word, I’ll always do my best to speak my truth with dignity, respect, empathy and GRATITUDE,’ he wrote. ‘That’s my lesson I’ve learned.’

He went on to confirm that he’s bow the number one followed man in America, the number one followed American man worldwide, and, on a lighter note, declared himself the ‘#1 daddy at home’.

The news sees 200 million followers amassed on Instagram and a staggering 300 million across all platforms.

‘Love you guys, I always got your back and let’s keep rockin’,’ he signed off, as he took a chilled sip from a fresh bottle of his own branded tequila.

