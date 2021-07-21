The Rock Publicly Outed Emily Blunt For Ghosting Him And Her Reply Is Savage
Emily Blunt has given a typically witty response after Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson publicly outed her for ‘ghosting’ him.
The Rock, 49, has apparently been keen to work with Blunt ever since he first saw her in the role of caustic fashionista Emily in The Devil Wears Prada (2006).
So when it came to convincing her to star alongside him in Jungle Cruise, the Jumanji actor knew he had to pull out all the stops.
Chatting with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the movie’s release, Johnson spoke of his admiration for Blunt, recalling:
I had always admired her as an actor, but also when I would watch her on talk shows, she had this personality that was effervescent, that was cool and very, very charming.
He then went on the reveal he went as far as to film a video to be sent to Blunt alongside the script in a bid to ‘woo’ her.
Johnson said:
I must have shot it about five or six times because I had not communicated with Emily yet. I had not even met her. And I wanted to let her know via this video just how important she was to this movie and how I only wanted her in this movie.
And it was great. And I… I actually never heard again from Emily. Didn’t respond at all. Just ghosted me.
Blunt, who was participating in the same interview, responded perfectly to the teasing accusation, poking fun at her co-star right back.
With her signature well-mannered wit, Blunt said:
I thought the video was sweet. Didn’t know you were going to be so sensitive.
In Jungle Cruise, Johnson plays Frank Wolff, a 20th-century riverboat skipper hired by adventurous scientist Dr Lily Houghton (Blunt) during a jungle mission.
You can catch Jungle Cruise in UK cinemas from July 30, 2021 onwards.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Emily Blunt, no-article-matching, The Rock
CreditsThe Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
How Dwayne Johnson Wooed Emily Blunt for ‘Jungle Cruise’ — and Why She Ghosted Him