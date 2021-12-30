The Rock Responds To Vin Diesel’s Fast And Furious Return Invitation

Universal Pictures

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has responded to Vin Diesel’s invitation for him to return to the Fast and Furious franchise.

Johnson starred in four Fast and Furious films between 2011 and 2017 and also reprised the role of Hobbs in 2019’s Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, but has since not returned to the franchise.

Diesel initially reached out to his former co-star via Instagram, calling on him to join for a final instalment. ‘Hobbs can’t be played by no other,’ the post read. ‘I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfil your destiny.’

Universal Pictures

However, it seems like The Rock isn’t keen on a reunion, telling CNN there was ‘no chance’ he’d star in the series again.

‘I was very surprised by Vin’s recent post,’ he said, as per IGN. ‘This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly- and privately- that I would not be returning to the franchise.

‘I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return.’

The Rock also went on to claim The Chronicles of Riddick lead is being manipulative by publically asking for him to return to the franchise.

‘Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation,’ Johnson said. ‘I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker‘s death. Leave them out of it.’

Alamy

‘It’s unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters. Regardless, I’m confident in the Fast universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience, and I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter.’

Johnson’s feud with Diesel is said to have started in 2016 when The Rock appeared to call out his co-star in an interview.

Tensions appeared to have eased until 2019 when Johnson publicly revealed he wouldn’t appear in any future Fast and Furious films and Diesel claimed ‘tough love’ was needed to get the best out of the former WWE star.

The next chapter of the franchise, Fast and Furious 10, will hit cinemas on May 19, 2023

