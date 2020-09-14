The Rock Returns To Filming Netflix's Red Notice After Overcoming COVID-19 PA/therock/Instagram

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has returned to work on Netflix’s Red Notice after his whole family tested positive for coronavirus.

Advert

The Jumanji star broke the news of his diagnosis earlier this month, and said testing positive for COVID-19 was ‘one of the most challenging things’ his family had ever had to endure.

At the time of the announcement on September 2, Johnson said the family had been battling the virus for a couple of weeks but were fortunately ‘on the other end of it’ and were no longer contagious.

Dwayne Johnson PA Images

Now, the 48-year-old actor has returned to work as production for Netflix’s Red Notice has resumed. Johnson is starring in the movie, described as ‘an action-adventure film revolving around the pursuit of the world’s most wanted art thief,’ alongside Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot and Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds.

Advert

The Rock’s producing partner Hiram Garcia confirmed the news, telling Variety that filming for the upcoming movie would start again today, September 14.

Garcia told the publication:

We start filming on Sept. 14. It’s been an incredible process and undertaking to get a production up-and-running. Netflix has had the attitude that whatever it will take to keep things safe for the crew, they are 100% behind. We had finished half the movie and then the pandemic hit, so we re-adjusted what we needed to, so that we could finish everything on stages and wrap up the movie. We should be done, fingers crossed, probably somewhere around the end of November.

Garcia and Johnson PA Images

Garcia further explained the changes that have been put in place to make production as safe as possible during the ongoing heath crisis, including testing everybody everyday.

Reynolds took to Twitter earlier this week to show everyone he was getting a test while on set for the film.

He wrote, ‘Back to work on #RedNotice. The Covid Test is quick and easy. The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it’s over. No matter what you say to him, he won’t buy you dinner first.’

Advert

In regards to Johnson and his family testing positive, Garcia said that the film took a back seat, as the health and safety of the actor and his wife and their two children were prioritised, rather than worrying about production of Red Notice being further delayed.

Garcia added, ‘Everyone’s main concern was just that he and his family were safe, and once we knew that they were safe, the rest would work itself out.’

Red Notice was initially set to be released in November 2020, but is now expected to drop on Netflix some time next year.