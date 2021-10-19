The Rock Reveals The One Thing He Wants To Be Remembered By When He’s Gone

@therock/Instagram

Dwayne Johnson has revealed the one thing he hopes to be remembered for when he’s no longer with us.

The Rock is the biggest movie star on the planet, both in how much he’s paid and being the most recognisable actor in Hollywood. He’s also a titanic presence on social media, boasting 274 million followers, collecting countless likes at the snap of his fingers and launching several successful business ventures, like Teremana and ZOA Energy.

Advert 10

There’s plenty people will remember him for, whether it’s his WWE legacy, The Scorpion King or his inevitable presidency – then again, if anyone’s going to be immortal, it’s him.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, covering his hectic life as a teenager, early career and beef with Vin Diesel, he was asked what he’d like to be remembered by.

‘If people could remember one thing about me, it would be whatever I loved, and whoever I loved, I loved with great fiery passion,’ he said.

Advert 10

‘If people could remember something else about me, it would be that I took care of things that needed to be taken care of, and I took things into my own hands and operated with the understanding that you gotta take action to take care of the things that needed to be taken care of.’

Johnson shared the clip to his Instagram, writing a similar sentiment in the caption with a cheeky addition. ‘How do you want people to remember you? That I loved (and lived) with great great passion,’ he wrote.

‘And that I was always a man of my word and took care of all the things that needed to be taken care. Took action. My own two hands. And lastly, that I told really filthy f’n jokes.’

Advert 10

In another video, the interviewer asked him when he felt most abandoned during his life – a question he couldn’t answer. ‘I think that’s between me and a few of the other loved ones,’ he said.

Johnson was also asked what the most important thing to remember is when dealing with extreme pressure. ‘It’s in the calmness, amidst the calamity that you’re going through that you try to gain your clarity and gain your focus… I try to remain calm and make the best decision possible,’ he replied.