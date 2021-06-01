The Rock Shares Intense Training Session As He Transforms Into Black Adam

The Rock/Instagram/Warner Bros.

The Rock is no stranger to an intense workout session, and the star has recently revealed his latest role has come with the toughest training yet.

In an update posted to Instagram, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shared a snap taken during a late night gym session as he prepared to shoot some intense scenes for his upcoming film Black Adam.

Advert 10

The Rock is playing the titular character in the DC Comics movie, which will see him take on the role of the antihero and archenemy of Shazam, played by Zachary Levi.

Preparing for any superhero role comes with gruelling training, but the demands to get into shape for Black Adam have surprised even The Rock, who told his followers his preparation had been ‘unlike any other role of my entire career.’

Dwayne Johnson/Instagram

He wrote:

Advert 10

Late night training. Big week for Black Adam shooting my “champion” scenes with my shirt off and showing my body. Been working extremely hard dieting, training and conditioning unlike any other role of my entire career.

Apparently, the sessions involve much more than just pumping weights. According to The Rock, getting in perfect condition has been a ‘real science that takes months and months,’ and involves ‘constantly fine tuning’ his fitness strategy with his long-time strength and conditioning coach.

The former WWE icon also gave fans an insight into his upcoming role, explaining the character of Black Adam for those unfamiliar with the comics. ‘As many of you know, the intense (and exciting) comic mythology of Teth Adam – he becomes the immortal “champion” by the Gods, blessed with the powers of Superman and dangerous magic from the wizards,’ he wrote. ‘Then his rage turns his soul dark, forever becoming Black Adam.’

DC/YouTube

Advert 10

The Rock is set to star alongside Noah Centineo and Pierce Brosnan in Black Adam, which is set to hit cinemas in July 2022 and is expected to introduce members of the Justice Society of America. And it sounds like filming for the latest DC franchise instalment is ramping up.

The Rock signed off his post writing, ‘Big week, grateful for the grind & support – here we go.’

The latest update comes after Johnson confirmed in April that he would consider making another career change, this time into politics, after a poll found 46% of Americans would consider voting for him as president.

‘I do have that goal to unite our country and I also feel that if this is what the people want, then I will do that,’ he told NBC’s TODAY show.

Advert 10