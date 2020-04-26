The Simpsons Fan Shares Who Shot Mr. Burns Theory After Spotting Easter Egg

In the ‘Who Shot Mr. Burns?’ episode of The Simpsons, Mr. Burns is discovered shortly after being shot and is surrounded by a number of characters, including Krusty the Klown. However, on close inspection it is absolutely irrefutable that it isn’t Krusty at all, but Homer Simpson in Krusty makeup (compare to when Homer dressed up as Krusty while in clown college).

Homer was actively on his way to kill Mr Burns while disguised as Krusty, echoing when he saw Sideshow Bob rob the Kwik-E-Mart while disguised as Krusty, but was beaten by mere seconds when Maggie shot him.