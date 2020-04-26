The Simpsons Fan Shares Who Shot Mr. Burns Theory After Spotting Easter Egg
‘Who Shot Mr. Burns?’ is one of The Simpsons‘ most iconic storylines. With fans diving back into the treasure trove of episodes on Disney+, a potentially earth-shattering easter egg has been discovered.
Conceived as a two-part parody-of-sorts of Dallas‘s ‘Who Shot J.R?’ episode, the sixth season finale of the beloved cartoon had viewers gripped to their seats as they tried to unravel the whodunnit.
Of course, after thorough theorising, the seventh season premiere revealed Maggie to be the culprit. However, a fan has pointed out a curious animation detail that may change how we watch the episode, even 25 years later.
Reddit user Game_of_Jobrones drew people’s attention to a particular scene involving Ned Flanders and Krusty – or was it actually Homer?
They wrote:
In the ‘Who Shot Mr. Burns?’ episode of The Simpsons, Mr. Burns is discovered shortly after being shot and is surrounded by a number of characters, including Krusty the Klown. However, on close inspection it is absolutely irrefutable that it isn’t Krusty at all, but Homer Simpson in Krusty makeup (compare to when Homer dressed up as Krusty while in clown college).
Homer was actively on his way to kill Mr Burns while disguised as Krusty, echoing when he saw Sideshow Bob rob the Kwik-E-Mart while disguised as Krusty, but was beaten by mere seconds when Maggie shot him.
Could this be true? Could Homer have been plotting the assassination of Mr. Burns, but his own daughter beat him to the punch? A lot of fans seem to think so. A fellow Reddit user replied: ‘Holy sh*t, that is mind blowing. It really is Homer. Even the way he suspiciously eyes-up Ned Flanders tracks. Good eye, what an easter egg.’
The theory was posted to Twitter yesterday, April 25, and it has been rattling users ever since, racking up more than 5,000 retweets and 28,000 likes. With all this attention on the episode, even more fascinating details about the show have been emerging.
For example, Krusty was actually designed to look like Homer Simpson in clown makeup – the idea being that Bart worshipped a clown that looked exactly like his dad but had no respect for his father, although this faded away as the show progressed.
The mania around the ‘revelation’ even inspired Bill Oakley, a producer on the show, to dig out the script from part one of the story – with this, he actually debunks the theory, as the page specifically notes that Homer shouldn’t be in the scene at all. The most likely answer to all this? It’s a small animation slip-up.
Unless he’s bluffing… d’oh!
CreditsGame_of_Jobrones/Reddit
Game_of_Jobrones/Reddit
