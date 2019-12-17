The Simpsons Is 30 Years Old Today

20th Television/Disney/Twitter

In 1989, we met a four-fingered, yellow family from Springfield. Over the next 30 years, The Simpsons would become an entertainment behemoth across the world.

With a whopping 672 episodes to date, Matt Groening’s beloved cartoon is America’s longest-running sitcom.

From ‘The Shinning’ and Itchy and Scratchy to steamed hams, a library of gut-thumping laughs are stored in Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie and Santa’s Little Helper’s history.

The first episode of The Simpsons, “Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire” aired 30 years ago on December 17, 1989. pic.twitter.com/izj9i4yCEJ — 🎄 Killer Kitschmas 🎄 (@killer_kitsch) December 17, 2019

Originating as a series of shorts on The Tracey Ullman Show in the 1980s, the first full episode of The Simpsons aired 30 years ago today on December 17, 1989, with Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire.

It’s now in its 31st season, continuing through any drop in quality (the earlier episodes are far and away the best) and controversy (this year, critics honed in on the racial stereotypes of Apu).

The mid-2000s were the show’s peak in terms of worldwide influence, power and hilarity. At its best, The Simpsons was a brilliantly incisive satire of working-class American life, as well as poking fun at the country’s stereotypes and iffy attitudes.

In 2007, a feature-length film smashed onto the big screen, getting audiences chuckling (myself included) time and time again: by the end of its theatrical run, it raked in more than $527 million. Later that year, a blockbusting video game was released, selling more than four million copies.

Of course, The Simpsons has spawned a whole host of other games and spin-offs: The Simpsons: Road Rage and Hit and Run; Treehouse of Horror episodes parodying classic films like The Shining; and, unforgettably, a crossover with Family Guy.

Happy 30th #TheSimpsons Both my kids and I grew up loving every episode. I even remember doing the Bart man. 😂 My favourite ones are the Halloween episodes. pic.twitter.com/5JDy0arQ8t — ❤🖤💛Elly❤🖤💛 (@EllySuperwoman) December 17, 2019

However, the show’s composer Danny Elfman brewed up some rumours about the show ending recently.

In an interview with Joe, Elfman said:

Well, from what I’ve heard, it is coming to an end. So, that argument will also come to an end. I don’t know for a fact, but I’ve heard that it will be in its last year.

Thankfully, the show’s writer, Al Jean, has confirmed The Simpsons aren’t leaving yet, telling Metro: ‘No disrespect to Mr Elfman, but we are producing season 32 starting next year and have no plans to end after that.’

Even Yeardley Smith, who voices Lisa Simpson, has backed Jean up, as per the MailOnline: ‘We are probably about half way done.’

For those looking to relive their childhoods of endlessly, joyously sitting in front of the TV, every single episode of The Simpsons is available on Disney+ (albeit, not in their original aspect ratio).

As long as we’re all in agreement that Treehouse of Horror V is the best, right?

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]