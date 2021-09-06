The Simpsons Kind Of Predicted Dating Apps

Fox

Donald Trump in the White House, Super Bowls… and dating apps? The Simpsons is at it again.

Throughout its run, Matt Groening and the creative team behind The Simpsons have somehow predicted many major world events and innovations. For example, back in season six, Lisa’s boyfriend in the future uses a smart watch, a novel concept at the time.

Advert 10

Another clip has emerged from its earlier episodes that appears to be a harbinger for the dating app revolution of the 2010s.

Professor John I.Q. Nerdelbaum Frink Jr. can be seen talking about his supercomputer. ‘I predict that in 100 years, computers will be twice as powerful, 10,000 times larger and so expensive that only the five richest kings of Europe will own them,’ he says.

Apu then asks, ‘Could it be used for dating?’ Frink replies, ‘Well theoretically, yes… but, the computer matches would be so perfect as to eliminate the thrill of romantic conquests.’

Advert 10

Anyone who’s used dating apps for any period of time can probably attest there’s not really any thrill in using them; just short bursts of interest and despair.

20th Television

The clip was shared to Twitter by a Simpsons fan account, where it’s been viewed thousands of times. ‘Well if this doesn’t prove romance is dead I dunno what does,’ one user reacted. ‘I’ll take ‘so perfect as to eliminate the thrill of romantic conquest’. Better than what I currently have now (which is getting matched and unmatched at record rates),’ a second wrote.

While the likes of Star Trek and other sci-fi shows have seemingly predicted ‘futuristic’ tech, The Simpsons also seemed to signal the advent of video chats, autocorrect and many other things.

Advert 10