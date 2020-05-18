The Simpsons Producers Respond To Claims Show Is 'Predicting The Future' Twentieth Century Fox

Since before I can remember, The Simpsons has been predicting the future in scarily accurate ways; from Donald Trump becoming president to Lady Gaga’s iconic Super Bowl performance.

Advert

While it’s long been established the sitcom plays an important role in future predictions – at least compared to other TV shows, which I’m pretty sure have never matched the fortune-telling powers of The Simpsons – the current global health crisis has shone a light on its capabilities once more.

A 1993 episode called Marge in Chains has recently resurfaced, which focuses on a contagious virus that spreads through the town of Springfield. Then, while frantically searching for a vaccine, residents accidentally unleash killer bees which wreak havoc on the town.

the simpsons predicts virus Twentieth Century Fox

Sound familiar? Of course; especially when you take into account the recent news that so-called ‘murder hornets’ have made their way into the US for the first time ever.

Advert

But the TV show’s predictive powers might be less conspiratorial than we’ve all been led to believe, with its cast and creators responding to claims they can predict the future once more.

In celebration of The Simpsons’ season 31 finale, some of the show’s cast and crew spoke to Entertainment Tonight to clear up the confusion once and for all – and I’m sorry to break it to you guys, but I don’t think they can actually predict the future at all.

The Simpsons Twentieth Century Fox

Nancy Cartwright, who voices Bart Simpson and others, admitted that they do have ‘quite a track record’, describing it as ‘impressive’.

Yeardley Smith, the voice of Lisa Simpson, explained why that might be, stating:

If you’ve been on for three decades, probably you’re going to hit it once in a while.

It seems it’s less about predicting the future and more about striking it lucky at least some of the time; the more content they churn out, the more likely it’s going to be they hit the jackpot and make correct predictions.

Showrunner Al Jean did say they’ve received some requests from viewers in the years they’ve been on telly, saying: ‘What people are telling us now is, “Start predicting some good things!” Because these have been too negative.’

Advert

Twentieth Century Fox

Of course, this doesn’t make the show’s ‘predictions’ any less spooky, with the sheer number of times it’s happened impressive in itself.

If you need a refresher, there’s the time it seemed to predict the Game Of Thrones Battle Of King’s Landing, the time it suggested Disney would buy Fox, and the time it foretold Canada’s legalisation of marijuana – to name just a few.

I told you it was impressive.