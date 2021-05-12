The Simpsons Releases Morrissey Parody Song After Singer Calls Episode ‘Racist’

20th Television Animation

A feud between The Simpsons and Morrissey has led to claims of racism and a fantastic parody song being released.

The former Smiths singer hit back at the long-running series in April after depicting the outspoken artist and activist as Lisa’s imaginary friend Quilloughby, who ‘enjoys nothing’.

The Simpsons have released a parody song called ‘Everyone Is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You)’ and its inspiration is very clear. The song co-written by Flight of the Conchords’ Bret McKenzie and performed by Benedict Cumberbatch – who starred as Quilloughby – and voice actor Yeardley Smith accurately mimics the stylings of Morrissey and The Smiths.

Check out the Morrissey inspired song below:

The parody song includes fantastic Morrissey styled one-liners like ‘In Manchester, the people were loyal and kind and I hated them.’ Yet the content of the episode which it comes from has concerned some. The episode called Panic on the Streets of Springfield, a reference to The Smith’s 1986 song ‘Panic’ depicts Lisa getting a new imaginary friend named Quilloughby.

Quilloughby a depressed indie singer, played by Cumberbatch, later resurfaces in a reunion show for his band The Snuffs. However, rather than being the charming melancholic singer of the 80s, the artist is overweight and racist. In fact, the older Quilloughby says ‘I was [a vegan], until I found out veganism was invented by foreigners, for whom there are far too many on this planet.’

Safe to say, the episode makes no secret of parodying Morrissey and the singer has responded to the episode in a letter to fans:

This is my first comment (and hopefully my last) on The Simpsons’ episode – which I know has enraged many people. The hatred shown towards me from the creators of The Simpsons is obviously a taunting lawsuit, but one that requires more funding than I could possibly muster in order to make a challenge.

The singer attributed the ‘attack’ to the fact that his ‘music affects people in a strong and beautiful way.’ He also critiqued the writers of The Simpsons claiming that ‘writing for The Simpsons […] evidently requires only complete ignorance.’

Some will be surprised that Morrissey does not intend to sue, particularly after manager Peter Katsis threatened to do so in a statement that criticised the writers and the inaccuracies portrayed.

Katsis blasted the show writing:

When a show stoops so low to use harshly hateful tactics like showing the Morrissey character with his belly hanging out of his shirt (when he has never looked like that at any point in his career) makes you wonder who the real hurtful, racist group is here.

Despite the offence caused, it seems that people are enjoying the parody song, which does a pretty good impression of Morrissey’s trademark sound.