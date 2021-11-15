The Simpsons Writer Reveals How The Series Could End

Disney

The Simpsons has been a huge part of the television landscape ever since we first met Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie back in 1989.

I for one can’t imagine a time before or after The Simpsons, and I guess I simply assumed the seasons would keep being churned out until Kang and Kodos inevitably invade Earth and destroy us all.

Advert 10

However, all good things must end, and it would seem that long-time Simpsons writer Al Jean has some ideas about what we can expect when fans finally say goodbye to Springfield.

Alamy

Speaking with the Radio Times, Jean revealed the show would likely tie up the way it began, taking us right back to the Christmas pageant.

Jean, who has previously disclosed that the show nearly ended in 2011 with the close of season 23, said:

Advert 10

I mentioned that there would be an ending where the last episode, they’d be going back to the Christmas pageant from the first episode [Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire], so that the whole series was a continuous loop – that’s how I would end it, if I had to.

However, with the show currently doing ‘really well on Disney Plus in the US and the UK and other countries in the Americas’, Jean doesn’t think they’ll be going anywhere just yet.

Reflecting on whether The Simpsons, which recently marked its milestone 700th episode, will reach the 1,000 episode point, Jean remarked:

I calculated that if we make it to 1,000 episodes, that’s 12 more seasons… So I’ll just be saying, I’ll be very happy to be here in 12 seasons’ time… [but] it’s not just a hop, skip and a jump, it’s a little further than that.

Advert 10

Disney

Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire was the first full-length episode of the beloved animated series, and sees the family struggling after greedy Mr Burns plans to cut Christmas bonuses at the power plant.

Matters are further complicated as Marge is forced to use their much-needed Christmas savings to get rid of a tattoo Bart had inked as an ill-advised Christmas gift.

It would certainly be intriguing to see the team circle back to this point after so many years and countless storylines.

Advert 10