The Sinner Season Three Drops On Netflix On 19 June

The Sinner Netflix

Netflix has announced the long-awaited return date of one of the twistiest, tensest thrillers ever made.

Season three of The Sinner is set to drop June 19 in the UK and Ireland. The date was confirmed by Netflix as part of a series of June updates, causing great excitement among armchair detectives.

Bill Pullman will return as Detective Harry Ambrose, who becomes entangled in yet another sinister mystery while investigating a supposed routine traffic accident in Dorchester, New York.

Check out the chilling trailer for season three here:

To the surprise of absolutely no-one even vaguely acquainted with this Emmy-nominated series, Detective Ambrose quickly realises that there’s more to the case than meets the eye.

As the synopsis reads:

Ambrose uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career.

Golden Globe Award winning actor Matt Bomer (The Normal Heart) will be joining the cast as father-to-be Jamie, a Dorchester resident who turns to Detective Ambrose for support following the accident.

Chris Messina (The Mindy Project) will play Jamie’s college friend Nick, while Jessica Hecht (Breaking Bad) plays Sonya, an artist who gets mixed up in the complex series of events.

Paris Fitz-Henley (Jessica Jones) will play Jamie’s expectant wife Leela, with Eddie Martinez (Orange Is the New Black) joining the case as Vic Soto, a detective on the rise who works alongside the more experienced Detective Ambrose.

You can watch season three of The Sinner on Netflix from 19 June.

