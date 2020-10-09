The Sixth Sense Star Would Love To Reprise Role For Follow-Up Movie Buena Vista Pictures

The Sixth Sense actor Haley Joel Osment has revealed that he would step into the character again if given the chance.

M. Night Shyamalan’s horror-chiller released in 1999 was a huge critical hit and regarded as not only one of the director’s best films, but as one of the genre’s strongest. Now, over 20 years later, former child star Osment, 32, would love to rekindle with his gifted character if M. Night were to ever offer a part.

With 2017’s Split having a teasing post-credit scene featuring Bruce Willis’s character from 2000’s Unbreakable, it sent film fans into meltdown at the idea of a connected universe that overlapped narratives of the aforementioned two and 2019’s Glass.

PA Images

While chatting to ComicBook about his latest movie, The Devil Has a Name, Osment shared his thoughts on a reprisal for Cole. ‘I doubt that he would do a third crossover, but any time Night calls, that’s his universe, so I’d definitely be up to dive in there with him again,’ Osment shared enthusiastically.

‘It’s crazy, we had the 20th anniversary of the film last fall and we did a screening at Hollywood Forever and all that stuff, and it’s wild that it’s been that many years.’

Since then, Osment went on to appear in Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi epic A.I. Artificial Intelligence in 2001, and has appeared in various TV shows and movies in the years after. Most recently, viewers will have been able to catch a brief but memorable turn in Amazon Prime’s The Boys, where he played a washed up mind-reading TV actor.