The Sopranos And GoodFellas Writers Are Teaming Up For A New Mafia Series Warner Bros.

The writers of GoodFellas and The Sopranos have teamed up to write a prestige mafia drama and it really doesn’t get much better than this.

Advert

Showtime has reportedly given the new project the green light after Sopranos producer Terence Winter and GoodFellas writer Nicholas Pileggi officially signed on board.

Although details are quite thin on the ground at this early stage, the series is believed to be based on corruption in the US, regarding organised crime, as seen through the eyes of the mafia’s first family.

HBO

Deadline confirmed that Winter will write the script alongside Pileggi and Imagine Television’s Brian Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey.

Advert

This is obviously great news for anyone who is a fan of The Sopranos or GoodFellas, as the pair are both at the top of their game, with Pileggi even having won an Oscar nomination for his work on the film which was based on his non-fiction book Wiseguy: Life in a Mafia Family.

Meanwhile, Winter not only executively produced The Sopranos, but he’s also the creator, writer and executive producer of Boardwalk Empire too.

GoodFellas DeNiro and Liotta Warner Bros.

In the meantime, if you need a mafia fix, you can check out Fear City: New York vs the Mafia on Netflix.

The docuseries follows the five mafia families who violently ran New York in the 1970s and 1980s, ‘until a group of federal agents tried the unthinkable: taking them down.’

You can also listen to Talking Sopranos, a podcast hosted by Michael Imperioli, who played prodigal mafia son Christopher Moltisanti, and Steve Schirripa, the actor for Tony Soprano’s brother-in-law Bobby Baccalieri.