The Sopranos And The Wire Are Now Streaming For Free On HBO

HBO has made some of its most iconic, critically-acclaimed shows available for free, including The Wire and The Sopranos. Why? Because it’s a nice thing to do.

The WarnerMedia network is opening up more than 500 hours of its prestige content for people to binge on, as people all around the world enjoy home entertainment more than ever before.

Beginning today, April 3, you’ll able to stream a bulk of programming and movies without a subscription on HBO Now and HBO Go services (unfortunately, it’s only available in the US).

Barry

Of HBO’s free catalogue of shows, you’ll able to watch the entirety of the following: Ballers; Barry; Silicon Valley; Six Feet Under; The Sopranos; Succession; True Blood; Veep; and The Wire.

There are some key shows missing, namely Game of Thrones, Westworld and Chernobyl – all titanic hits from the network that have provided surges in HBO’s streaming viewership. Alas, it can’t play all its cards just like that – not with HBO Max on the horizon.

As well as a goodwill gesture of sorts during current global events (the initiative is being promoted with the #StayHomeBoxOffice hashtag), it’s also a very clear marketing strategy for HBO Max, the next entry in the streaming thunderdome. For just $14.99, all of HBO’s content will be available (including Friends, after its long stint on US Netflix) in May this year.

For now, you can dive into the free content. A number of Warner Bros. films are also available, including Pokémon Detective Pikachu; The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part; Empire of the Sun; and Crazy, Stupid, Love.