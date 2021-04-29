The Sopranos’ James Gandolfini Filmed Secret Scene Revealing Tony’s Fate
The mysterious ending of The Sopranos was seemingly cleared up in a secretly-filmed scene.
The Sopranos was a hit television series that captivated millions in its original run. Its unique premise of a mobster seeking counselling provided a fresh perspective on the well-known mafia conventions. However, when that famous final scene cut to black in 2007, many had questions about the fate of the lead character Tony Soprano, played by the late James Gandolfini.
It has now been revealed that an additional scene was filmed after the series finale. Edie Falco, who played Tony’s wife Carmela, was in the final scene with Gandolfini and has revealed details about the footage. The 10-minute scene was shot in 2010, three years after the series came to a close, and it had the unusual purpose of attempting to lure LeBron James to the New York Knicks while he was a free agent.
During a conversation on Chuck D’s podcast Shattered: Hope, Heartbreak and the New York Knicks, Falco confirmed that Tony Soprano survived the fade to black at the end of the series. Reportedly, the additional scene that was filmed shows Tony and Carmela living married life in witness protection.
Speaking about the unreleased scene on the podcast, Falco explained how surprised they were about the project:
I do remember doing it and what is absolutely amazing to me is I didn’t know who LeBron James was.
We got those requests all the time back then and Jim Gandolfini, he did nothing. And somehow, he agreed to this thing, which I was shocked by. I thought it was a prank when someone said Jim’s going to do it.
Unfortunately, the scene directed by Jonathan Hock didn’t manage to win over LeBron James. Rather than making the move to the Knicks, James joined Miami Heat.
Falco seemingly couldn’t believe that James didn’t move to New York, noting that:
I couldn’t believe that it [the scene] didn’t work – not so much because of The Sopranos; I just thought, it’s New York. How does anyone say no to New York, for God’s sake? But he did!
It is unclear whether this 10-minute conclusion will ever be made available to fans. Many will want to see it as it was the last scene with James Gandolfini in the iconic role before he died of a heart attack in Rome in 2013.
There are now plans to cover the early life of the iconic Tony Soprano, and James’ son Michael Gandolfini will take up the role in the film The Many Saints of Newark.
