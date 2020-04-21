The Sopranos Prequel Movie Gets New 2021 Release Date HBO

Well, you woke up this morning and got yourself a delay; The Sopranos prequel movie has been postponed, along with a swathe of other big releases.

Warner Bros. is the latest studio to shift its calendar – alongside Disney, Sony and Universal – with cinemas closed and productions halted as a result of the global outbreak.

Originally set for release on September 25 this year, The Many Saints of Newark – chronicling the formative years of TV’s favourite gangster, Tony Soprano – has now been pushed back to March 12, 2021.

The Sopranos HBO

The movie is being helmed by Alan Taylor, who has an illustrious directing career in TV, including work on The Sopranos, The West Wing and Game of Thrones. James Gandolfini passed away in 2013 – in order to bring Tony Soprano back to the screen, his son Michael is taking on the role.

Matt Reeves’ The Batman – starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader – has also been postponed, pushed from its original release date of June 25, 2021, to October 1 the same year (Batman at Halloween is a proper treat, so no complaints there).

The Batman Batmobile Warner Bros.

Austin Butler and Tom Hanks’ untitled Elvis Presley biopic, directed by Moulin Rouge! and The Great Gatsby‘s Baz Luhrmann, has received a short delay from October 1, 2021 until November 5 the same year, according to Variety.

DC’s superhero line-up will take a little longer to soar onto the big screen. Following Wonder Woman 1984‘s delay from June 5 this year until August 14, Shazam 2 has also been postponed from April 1, 2022, to November 4, 2022. However, the forever-cursed solo outing of The Flash has actually moved forward from July 1, 2022 to June 3, 2022 (though we’ll see about that).

Wonder Woman 1984 Warner Bros.

This echoes Disney and Marvel Studios’ seismic shift to their MCU calendar:

Black Widow – November 6, 2020

The Eternals – February 21, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – May 7, 2021

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness – November 5, 2021

Thor: Love & Thunder – February 18, 2022

Black Panther 2 – May 6, 2022

Captain Marvel 2 – July 8, 2022

Will Smith’s King Richard biopic, following the father of tennis icons Serena and Venus Williams, has also received a delay, now pushed from November 25 this year to November 19, 2021.

20th Century Studios’ Free Guy is delayed until December 11, while Searchlight’s The French Dispatch has left summer for an October 16 release date. Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones 5 (which no longer has Steven Spielberg in the director’s chair) is also delayed more than a year, shifting from July 9, 2021 to July 29, 2022.

This year’s summer blockbuster season isn’t entirely wiped out. Christopher Nolan’s hugely-anticipated Tenet is still due for release on July 17, while Disney’s live-action Mulan remake is set to drop in cinemas on July 24. Pixar’s latest tearjerker, Soul, is also primed for release on June 19.

Later this year, audiences will be silenced by A Quiet Place Part II on September 4, followed up by Daniel Craig’s last James Bond outing in No Time To Die, to be released on November 12.

James Bond No Time To Die 3 Universal Pictures

However, a number of films across several studios have been shelved without dates, including The New Mutants, Scoob!, In the Heights and Edgar Wright’s long-awaited Last Night in Soho.