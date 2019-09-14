The Suicide Squad Director Releases Full Cast List Including Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Peter Capaldi, John Cena, Alice Braga, Nathan Fillion, Taika Waititi, Jennifer Holland, Pete Davidson, Michael Rooker And Many More

Warner Bros. Pictures

James Gunn, director of The Suicide Squad, has released the full cast list for the upcoming film and let’s just say the budget for casting was obviously pretty big.

On the off-chance you’re thinking, ‘wait, I already knew the full cast list for Suicide Squad, it was released three years ago’, let me clarify this is a new film about the Worst of the Worst.

While Gunn’s feature is not being labelled as a straight sequel or reboot, it will bring back key characters from David Ayer’s 2016 film while also introducing a number of new villains and anti-heroes as Gunn takes the series in his own direction.

Warner Bros. Pictures

The director, who is also behind the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, announced the full line-up on Instagram on Friday. It confirmed Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman and Viola Davis would be returning to reprise their roles of Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Rick Flag and Amanda Waller, respectively.

As for the newcomers, Gunn listed Idris Elba, Peter Capaldi, John Cena, Alice Braga, Nathan Fillion, Taika Waititi and Jennifer Holland, though their roles have not yet been confirmed.

Other cast members include Guardians of the Galaxy stars Michael Rooker and Sean Gunn, as well as David Dastmalchian, Joaquín Cosío, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Julio Ruiz and Michael Rooker.

While it appears there’s someone for everyone in the star-studded cast, the director warned fans ‘don’t get too attached’, suggesting many of the stars will either appear in glorified cameos or meet an unfortunate fate before the end of the film.

According to ScreenRant, Elba was originally cast to replace Will Smith as Deadshot but filmmakers decided to move him to a different role in order to keep the door open for Smith to return in the future.

While it’s not clear what role Elba will take on, Reid is set to play the daughter of his character. Smith will not be appearing in the upcoming film, reportedly due to scheduling conflicts, and in April Variety reported Deadshot will not be in The Suicide Squad.

With the movie’s production set to get underway this month in Atlanta, Georgia, it’s likely fans won’t have to wait too long for the roles of each cast member to be revealed.

The script has been penned by Gunn and tells the story of a group of supervillains forced by the government to work for good and save mankind.

The Suicide Squad is set to be released on August 6, 2021.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to [email protected]