The Suicide Squad Finally Confirms Reasons It’s Rated R
The sequel/reboot of the Suicide Squad has been highly anticipated, and fans have finally found out why it’s been rated R.
The original Suicide Squad had a mixed reception and many were glad when James Gunn took the director’s chair for the new sequel/reboot.
Gunn, who has been responsible for the hit Guardians of the Galaxy films, has seemingly delivered the adult comedy that he promised as the rating of the film has officially been announced.
The fairly considerable list of graphic content puts the film into the R-rated category in the US, and for British fans, this likely means it will have a 15 certificate. Many will now be excited to see the adult-focused film five years on from its predecessor.
Actor Joel Kinnaman, who plays Rick Flag, told The Hollywood Reporter what people can expect from the film:
That movie [Suicide Squad] is going to be insane. The script is so funny. Every page of that script was funny, and every page made me laugh… For me, it was like I did my first comedy, but it’s like heavily R-rated
That movie is going to be a f**king monster. Honestly, even though I’m in it, I can’t wait to see it as a fan.
The MPA (US Motion Picture Association) has now confirmed that the film will reference ‘strong violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual references, [and] drug use.’
While many would expect these to feature after watching the trailer for the upcoming film, some may be surprised that the certification board mentioned ‘brief graphic nudity.’
It seems fans have plenty of adult content to look forward to when the film arrives in July, as well as a distinct lack of Jared Leto.
