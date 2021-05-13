unilad
Advert

The Suicide Squad Finally Confirms Reasons It’s Rated R

by : Daniel Richardson on : 13 May 2021 18:38
The Suicide Squad Finally Confirms Reasons For R-RatingWarner Bros.

The sequel/reboot of the Suicide Squad has been highly anticipated, and fans have finally found out why it’s been rated R. 

The original Suicide Squad had a mixed reception and many were glad when James Gunn took the director’s chair for the new sequel/reboot.

Advert

Gunn, who has been responsible for the hit Guardians of the Galaxy films, has seemingly delivered the adult comedy that he promised as the rating of the film has officially been announced.

Idris Elba Bloodsport Suicide Squad (Warner Bros.)Warner Bros.

The fairly considerable list of graphic content puts the film into the R-rated category in the US, and for British fans, this likely means it will have a 15 certificate. Many will now be excited to see the adult-focused film five years on from its predecessor.

Actor Joel Kinnaman, who plays Rick Flag, told The Hollywood Reporter what people can expect from the film:

Advert

That movie [Suicide Squad] is going to be insane. The script is so funny. Every page of that script was funny, and every page made me laugh… For me, it was like I did my first comedy, but it’s like heavily R-rated

That movie is going to be a f**king monster. Honestly, even though I’m in it, I can’t wait to see it as a fan.

The MPA (US Motion Picture Association) has now confirmed that the film will reference ‘strong violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual references, [and] drug use.’

While many would expect these to feature after watching the trailer for the upcoming film, some may be surprised that the certification board mentioned ‘brief graphic nudity.’

It seems fans have plenty of adult content to look forward to when the film arrives in July, as well as a distinct lack of Jared Leto.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Crypto Billionaire Donates $1.2 Billion Worth Of Shiba Inu Coin To India And Devalues It
Technology

Crypto Billionaire Donates $1.2 Billion Worth Of Shiba Inu Coin To India And Devalues It

Army Of The Dead Review: The Best ‘Video Game’ Movie Of All Time
Featured

Army Of The Dead Review: The Best ‘Video Game’ Movie Of All Time

Billie Eilish Says The Reaction To Her Vogue Cover Makes Her ‘Never Want To Post Again’
Celebrity

Billie Eilish Says The Reaction To Her Vogue Cover Makes Her ‘Never Want To Post Again’

American Millionaire CEOs Had 29% Pay Rise While Workers’ Pay Decreased During Pandemic
News

American Millionaire CEOs Had 29% Pay Rise While Workers’ Pay Decreased During Pandemic

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. Through working with the likes of Game Rant, The Hook and What Culture, Dan pursued his interests in technology. The skills he picked up along the way are now being utilised with UNILAD.

Topics: Film and TV, Film, James Gunn, Now, Suicide Squad

Credits

The Hollywood Reporter and 1 other

  1. The Hollywood Reporter

    Joel Kinnaman on ‘The Secrets We Keep’ and the “Insane,” “Heavily R-Rated” ‘The Suicide Squad’

  2. Digital Spy

    The Suicide Squad confirms reasons for R-rating

 