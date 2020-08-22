The Suicide Squad Gets Incredible First Look
The task force of the most dangerous people on the planet is back: a first look at James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is here.
Back in 2016, David Ayer’s much-maligned Suicide Squad hit theatres. A far cry from the bleak, grimy crime thriller seemingly teased beforehand, it was a messy mash-up of Deadpool-ian music and humour, lacking a good story and a mishandled Joker in Jared Leto.
However, redemption lay ahead for DC’s supervillain team. During Gunn’s short departure from Marvel, he signed onto The Suicide Squad: a reboot veering away from the first film, with some cast members reprising their roles.
Check out an incredible first look at The Suicide Squad below:
The Suicide Squad‘s cast is absolutely enormous: Margot Robbie, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaquín Cosío, Joel Kinnaman, Idris Elba, Viola Davis, Peter Capaldi, Taika Waititi, David Dastmalchian, Juan Deigo Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Alice Braga, Daniela Melchior, Julio Ruiz and Jennifer Holland, among others.
While Leto isn’t expected to return as the Clown Prince of Crime, Robbie will be reprising her role of Harley Quinn, Courtney will once again play Captain Boomerang, Kinnaman will return as Colonel Rick Flag and Davis will again play Amanda Waller, head of Task Force X.
Robbie earlier told Rotten Tomatoes, as reported by ComicBook, that the movie is ‘going to be incredible… it’s just interesting to see what a different filmmaker makes of Gotham and these characters and Harley, really’.
She added: ‘I’m fascinated by what James Gunn finds interesting in her compared to what [Birds of Prey director] Cathy [Yan] finds interesting, compared to what David found interesting about her. [James is] such a comic book lover, so it’s going to be rooted in the source material, which is always important to me.’
Braga, who also plays Dr. Cecilia Reyes in the upcoming, borderline-cursed Marvel movie The New Mutants, told ComingSoon.net that ‘people are gonna love this film’.
She explained:
I’m a big fan of James Gunn, I love Guardians of the Galaxy and what he did with that. He brought fun and laughs and action to a superhero spaceship film. So I think he’s a very talented director and he’s bringing that to ‘The Suicide Squad’ and he’s bringing his vision and his energy as a creative person.
It was great to join that cast, it’s an amazing cast! From Idris Elba to Viola to everyone. I’m a huge fan of Margot Robbie. I think the fans are really gonna love the panel, the panel is really fun!
The Suicide Squad will hit cinemas on August 6, 2021.
