The Suicide Squad Gets Incredible First Look

I’m a big fan of James Gunn, I love Guardians of the Galaxy and what he did with that. He brought fun and laughs and action to a superhero spaceship film. So I think he’s a very talented director and he’s bringing that to ‘The Suicide Squad’ and he’s bringing his vision and his energy as a creative person.

It was great to join that cast, it’s an amazing cast! From Idris Elba to Viola to everyone. I’m a huge fan of Margot Robbie. I think the fans are really gonna love the panel, the panel is really fun!