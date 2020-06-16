The Umbrella Academy Gives Us Our First Look At Cast In Season Two
With season two coming to Netflix next month, fans of the The Umbrella Academy have been eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the Hargreeves siblings.
This time around, our superheros are swinging into the 1960s, with some fantastically retro outfits. Klaus’s get-up in particular – with full on hippy hair, beard and loose as you like clothing – has left fans delighted.
With his exuberant personality, Klaus (Robert Sheehan) will no doubt take to the era of free love like a duck to water.
The official Netflix synopsis reads:
Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right – the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960.
Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which – spoiler alert! – turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?).
Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything.
The super siblings last left us dangling on a bit of a cliffhanger, and it will be interesting to see how the dynamic plays out in such a drastically different setting.
You can catch season two of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix from July 31.
Topics: Film and TV, Bingeable, Klaus, Now, Season Two, Umbrella Academy
CreditsNetflix UK & Ireland/Twitter
Netflix UK & Ireland/Twitter