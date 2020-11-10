The Umbrella Academy Season Three Starts Production In February Netflix

The Umbrella Academy continues to bring good things our way, as Netflix has revealed season three of the fantasy series will start production next year.

The Hargreeves siblings provided a welcome distraction to our real-world chaos when their own misadventures unfolded in season two of the show earlier this year, but their troubles aren’t over just yet.

Netflix UK and Ireland announced today that the quirky group will be back for more in new episodes, which are set to begin production in February.

Warning: season two spoilers ahead!!

Fans will know that second season of the show saw Five save his siblings from the apocalypse by zipping them all through time and space to the 1960s, where they had to work to reunite their family.

After successfully getting the band back together, the siblings returned to Hargreeves HQ to find it now belongs to The Sparrow Academy.

Though it’s still months until the new season gets underway, Justin H Min, who plays Ben in the series, has already speculated about what might be in store for his character in the new episodes.

Speaking to TV Line following the release of season two, Min said:

In Season 3, [Ben] would be quite different, in terms of not only his appearance, but even in terms of personality and character, from the Ben that we know.

Hopefully we’ll find out more details about the new season in the coming weeks – a few teasers would make for a good Christmas present!