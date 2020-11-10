unilad
The Umbrella Academy Season Three Starts Production In February

by : Emily Brown on : 10 Nov 2020 16:05
The Umbrella Academy Season Three Starts Production In FebruaryThe Umbrella Academy Season Three Starts Production In FebruaryNetflix

The Umbrella Academy continues to bring good things our way, as Netflix has revealed season three of the fantasy series will start production next year. 

The Hargreeves siblings provided a welcome distraction to our real-world chaos when their own misadventures unfolded in season two of the show earlier this year, but their troubles aren’t over just yet.

Netflix UK and Ireland announced today that the quirky group will be back for more in new episodes, which are set to begin production in February.

Warning: season two spoilers ahead!!

Fans will know that second season of the show saw Five save his siblings from the apocalypse by zipping them all through time and space to the 1960s, where they had to work to reunite their family.

After successfully getting the band back together, the siblings returned to Hargreeves HQ to find it now belongs to The Sparrow Academy.

The Umbrella AcademyThe Umbrella AcademyNetflix

Though it’s still months until the new season gets underway, Justin H Min, who plays Ben in the series, has already speculated about what might be in store for his character in the new episodes.

Speaking to TV Line following the release of season two, Min said:

In Season 3, [Ben] would be quite different, in terms of not only his appearance, but even in terms of personality and character, from the Ben that we know.

Hopefully we’ll find out more details about the new season in the coming weeks – a few teasers would make for a good Christmas present!

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Film and TV, Netflix, Now, The Umbrella Academy

Credits

TV Line

  1. TV Line

    Matt's Inside Line: Scoop on Lucifer, Umbrella Academy, Greenleaf, Manifest, New Amsterdam, Stargirl and More

 