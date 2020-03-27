The Umbrella Academy Showrunner Shares First Look At Season 2 Netflix

The world is going through some uncertain times right now, but there’s still a lot to look forward to – like season two of The Umbrella Academy.

Whether it’s down to the characters’ superpowers or the pure dedication of the post-production team (spoiler alert, it’s the latter), the new season of the beloved supernatural show is still going ahead.

Many series have shut down production as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with Netflix itself halting ongoing productions in the US and Canada, as well as some in other countries.

The Umbrella Academy Netflix

However, while there could be a long wait before we see season four of Stranger Things or season two of The Witcher, those behind The Umbrella Academy are soldiering on – albeit with caution.

The series is currently in post-production, meaning the filming has been completed and the cast don’t have to be in close contact on set. Now it’s down to those behind the scenes, who are responsible for the snipping, editing and visual effect-ing.

Showrunner Steve Blackman took to Instagram to assure fans thing were still on track, and he even shared a sneak peek of season two while he was at it.

His post showed the team in a studio, with a big screen displaying Diego (David Castañeda) looking somewhat concerned for an unknown reason. Diego appears to have a new look in season two, as he is seen sporting a beard and longer hair.

Alongside the image, Blackman wrote:

Even #corona can’t stop an Umbrella Academy Mix!

The showrunner also assured his followers the crew were staying sanitary by washing their hands, adding the hashtag ‘purell’.

Blackman later added another picture of a ‘quiet and moody’ Paramount Studios lot, further emphasising that the world of TV and film has become a ghost town in recent weeks.

There’s no release date confirmed for season two of The Umbrella Academy just yet, but with the amount of new releases dwindling by the day, hopefully it won’t be too long.

Netflix gave some hints about the focus of the new season in February when it released some promotional pictures asking: ‘When are [the Hargreeves]?’

Season one came to an end with the Hargreeves siblings slipping away in time as the apocalypse loomed around them, so the new episodes are likely to focus on figuring out where – and when – they’ve disappeared to.

Diego’s longer hair suggests there’s definitely some sort of time jump in the series, though we’ll have to be patient when it comes to finding out more details.