The Umbrella Academy Teases First Look At Season 3

Netflix

Season three of The Umbrella Academy is on its way, and the superhero TV show’s social media accounts have recently provided a closer look at the new students who’ll be joining the mysterious Sparrow Academy.

It’s been well over a year now since we last spent time at the Academy and its mysterious alternate-timeline Sparrow Academy. There’s still no official release date for the the next series either, despite filming having wrapped for it and teasers being shared.

Advert 10

However, Netflix has said we can expect new episodes this year, fuelling the flames of anticipation further on social media with a series of tweets about the new characters enlisted in Sparrow Academy.

Starting with Number One, Marcus, played by Justin Cornwell, the official Umbrella Academy Twitter account describes him as someone who ‘thinks he’s soooooo tough’. Meanwhile Number Two, Ben (Justin H Min), ‘has a real attitude problem but we’re working on it’.

Ben is currently the only member of the Umbrella Academy to have also been recruited into Reginald Hargreeves’ Sparrow Academy, so we can expect some two-faced shenanigans from him no doubt.

Advert 10

Number Three is Fei (Britne Oldford), and is pictured with a number of scars and scratches across their face, quite possibly because she ‘literally hangs with birds’. Number Four, meanwhile, is the tough-looking Alphonso (Jake Epstein), who is described simply as ‘a bully!!!’.

Advert 10

Number Five, Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez), apparently ‘thinks she’s totally above us’, while Number Six, Jayme (Cazzie David), ‘drives us MAD’. The account did later add: ‘ngl she is cool. but that’s NOT THE POINT HERE!”

Last but not least is Christopher – aka Number Seven – who is described as ‘a total square’, which is apt given the fact that he’s an ‘Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube’.

Advert 10

They join the season alongside returning Umbrella Academy siblings Vanya (Elliot Page), Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castañeda), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus (Robert Sheehan) and Five (Aidan Gallagher) who are currently stuck in an alternate timeline having travelled back in time in their continued attempts to stop the apocalypse.

One thing’s for sure, whenever the new season does drop it’s one not to be missed.