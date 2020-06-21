The Umbrella Academy’s Aidan Gallagher Just Dropped Major Clue About Season 2

The Umbrella Academy’s Aidan Gallagher Just Dropped Major Season 2 Easter Egg Netflix

The Umbrella Academy’s Aidan Gallagher has dropped a huge hint for season two, but fans have been left baffled over what it means.

Netflix is yet to release an official trailer for the next instalment, so fans have been forced to put together hints which have been adding up on social media.

Gallagher has hidden a clue in the comment section of a bingo ticket posted on the official Umbrella Academy Instagram account.

Another hint, which reads ‘They’re gonna be looking for us’ was stamped across the front of the bingo card, alongside the numbers 20, 38, 57 and 66, as well as the company’s logo.

Netflix captioned the post: ‘Don’t forget to mark the free space.’

However, Aidan shared his own little hint for fans, writing: ‘It’s all in the numbers. Every time and thing.’

Nope, I’m still none the wiser.

And, it seems I’m not the only one, with one baffled fan commenting: ‘WHAT THE HELL DOES THIS MEAN?!? I’m really losing sleep to figure this shot out.’

Meanwhile, another added: ‘Whatttt??? I’m trying to understand, but…’ Same.

Others joked that Aidan wasn’t supposed to give us hints, but in reality, has it made any difference at all?

Netflix has been dropping hints all over the shop in previous weeks, in the form of mysterious cryptic posts on Instagram. One featured a picture of three glass bottles of milk.

The Umbrella Academy season two drops on the streaming service on July 31, so I guess we’ll have to wait until then.