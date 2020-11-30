The Undoing Just Broke Game Of Thrones’ Viewing Record In The UK

HBO

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant’s new series The Undoing has managed to thrash the ever-popular Game of Thrones with its viewing figures.

The limited drama series arrived in the UK on Sky Atlantic last month, just hours after its debut on HBO and HBO Max in the US.

Based on the 2014 novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz, the series follows Grace Fraser (Kidman), a successful therapist married to an oncologist (Grant), who is forced to question her entire life when her husband goes missing after a shocking murder.

In the 28 days following the show’s debut, its opening episode reached a cumulative audience of more than 2.78 million viewers for Sky. The figures mean The Undoing was bigger than the 2011 launch of Game of Thrones, which broke the ratings record at the time with 750,000 viewers for the first episode.

The first three episodes of The Undoing reached more than 2.5 million viewers in the UK, and ahead of the finale Sky said the series was on track to become the biggest US series to ever launch on its Sky Atlantic channel, having already surpassed other popular US shows such as Watchmen, True Detective and Big Little Lies, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Social media users have expressed their love for the series which drew in viewers with its intriguing storylines and shocking twists.

The final episode of The Undoing was released today, November 30, and has been met with mixed responses, though its success over the weeks suggests it’s not one to be missed!