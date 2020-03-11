The VelociPastor Is Getting A Sequel Wild Eye Releasing

Indie movie The VelociPastor is officially getting a sequel, the film’s Twitter account has confirmed.

Advert

The original film was made with a budget of just $35,000 in 2017 before coming to DVD, Blu-ray and a limited number of VHS tapes in 2019.

Director Brendon Steere, who also directed the web series that inspired the creation of the feature film, tweeted a video giving a sneak preview of a ‘first printing’ on the copier.

The VelociPastor Is Getting A Sequel Brendan Steere/Twitter

And, if anyone wasn’t convinced by that post, the official VelociPastor account later tweeted: ‘first printing of the sequel script’.

Advert

In VelociPastor, Pastor Doug Jones becomes infected by a curse in China that leads to him turning into a Velociraptor when he gets angry – kind of like the Hulk, but a dinosaur. However, Doug decides to put his new-found powers to good use by killing criminals, including drug-dealing ninjas.

A synopsis for the film reads:

After a devastating family tragedy, a priest travels to China to find deeper spirituality, but instead is endowed with an ancient ability that allows him to turn into a dinosaur. At first, he is horrified by his new-found superpower, but a local prostitute convinces him to use his new-found gift to fight evil – and ninjas. Gregory James Cohan, Alyssa Kempinski, Daniel Steere, Yang Jiechang, Jesse Turits, Fernando Pacheco de Castro star with Aurelio Voltaire in the Wild Eye Releasing title.

Check out the trailer here:

Despite its success, the micro-budget can be seen in a number of different amazing ways, which objectively makes the film even better.

The VelociPastor became a cult classic almost overnight after someone on Reddit shared shots from the film on r/funny, prompting a flood of enthusiasm that saw Amazon completely sell out of physical copies and the film race to the top of the streaming list.