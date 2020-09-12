The Walking Dead Cast Share Letter Sent Crew About The Show Ending
The Walking Dead cast have shared the letter that was sent to the crew about the show coming to an end.
The news broke earlier this week that the hit show would be ending after it’s 11th season in 2022. It first hit the air back in 2010 and is based on Robert Kirkman’s best-selling comics.
The final season will consist of an impressive 24 episodes – something which Game of Thrones’ final season definitely could have done with.
Now, the letter written to the cast and crew by showrunner Angela Kang and The Walking Dead chief content officer Scott Gimple has been obtained by ComicBook.com.
Part of the lengthy, emotional letter read:
We can’t believe the end is upon us, however far away it is. This crew, this cast, these writer/producers and producers are the show. You are this show’s immediate future of 30 astounding episodes to fulfill our epic story and you will be among those who seal its legacy in entertainment history.
We have reached millions around the world, and we will continue to reach millions more. There’s a lot of work ahead of us, a lot of opportunities to be there for each other, to bring out each other’s best, to bring our show to new heights of excellence.
The letter continued:
We’re lucky to have an audience that has stuck by us over ten years of massive change in the world. We hope to have been a point of stability in people’s lives — something they could count on every week (or as part of a late summer binge) to make them feel — happy, heartbroken, intrigued, scared, excited, inspired. Maybe a little grossed out. Maybe considering things about their own life. Maybe considering who they are. People will need those feelings again. And that stability again. And we can give that to them with this epic final season, the last chapter of a multi-year saga of people figuring out how to live in a broken world.
Gimple and Kang promised that there would be ‘hard work, good times, and amazing moments ahead’ and asked the team to ‘continue to long road to the end’ in solidarity.
The letter confirmed that a Daryl and Carol spin-off will officially be happening and has been green lit by AMC for 2023. The pair also confirmed Tales of The Walking Dead, an anthology series, is in development as well.
While the knowledge of the show having spin-offs in the works will cushion the blow of the news, the ending of The Walking Dead is sure to still leave a large, zombie sized hole in many peoples’ lives.
