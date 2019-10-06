The Walking Dead Developing a Musical Episode

AMC

The Walking Dead is a show known best for zombies, conflicts, fear and drama, but singing and dancing could potentially soon be added to that list as the creators are developing a musical episode.

AMC spoke about the future of the show at the New York Comic Con yesterday (October 5) ahead of the season 10 premiere this evening.

While having characters burst into song might seem out of place in the intense show, music has played an important part in The Walking Dead over the years – just not to the extent of having choreographed dance routines.

Scott Gimple, chief content officer for The Walking Dead franchise, explained the idea of a musical episode is one which comes up a lot and as such the creators are trying to figure out a way to make it work, comicbook report.

Speaking at Comic Con, he said:

People always come up with that. We are actually trying to work on [a musical episode]. You heard it here.

There aren’t any specific details about the episode but Gimple’s mention of the idea was enough to get people talking, though unfortunately it seems not many people are on board.

One fan tweeted the content officer, writing:

Please for the love of all the dead, DO NOT make a musical episode of The Walking Dead. I was a show choir kid. I love musicals, but dramas and sitcoms that do them are SO BAD.

Another tagged The Walking Dead’s co-creator, Robert Kirkman, writing:

I sincerely hope the musical episode rumors for Walking Dead are a joke.

While fans weren’t so impressed with the musical idea, AMC did have some news which dedicated viewers were more enthusiastic about.

During the event, creators confirmed The Walking Dead has been renewed for its 11th season, as well as announcing Lauren Cohan will officially be returning to the show as Maggie Greene during season 10.

It’s not yet clear how or why she’s making a return but fans were definitely pleased about the news, with one person saying ‘words cannot describe how excited and happy I am’.

AMC also debuted a trailer for its new spin-off show The Walking Dead Universe, which gave a glimpse into the zombie-terrorised world ‘nearly a decade after the start of the apocalypse.’

The official synopsis for the new show, set to debut in spring 2020, explains it will feature ‘two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come of age in the apocalypse as we know it’.

It continues:

Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.

AMC clearly have a lot in store for the world of The Walking Dead, so hopefully there’ll be something for everyone in the upcoming episodes – whether you’re a musical fan or not.

