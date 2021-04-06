The Wire Creator David Simon Slams ‘Empty Parasite’ Piers Morgan After Tell-All Fox Interview

PA Images/ITV

The Wire creator David Simon has made his feelings towards Piers Morgan crystal-clear, slamming him as an ’empty parasite’.

In a fierce Twitter exchange following Morgan’s recent ‘tell-all’ interview with Fox’s Tucker Carlson, Simon didn’t hold back on his feelings for either of them.

Retweeting Morgan’s link to the interview in question, the multi-award winning screenwriter and producer blasted the pair as the ‘two most pouty and puckered assholes in broadcast television’.

Simon wrote:

In an ocean of talking-head sewage, what are the chances that the two most pouty and puckered assholes in broadcast television would ever swim through the brown, find each other, and discuss the events of the day?

The former Good Morning Britain host didn’t take too kindly to this unflattering character assessment, hitting back with the following tweet:

Talking of sewage, Dave… you were all over me like a sycophantic chap rash when I interviewed you. Yet now you play the vicious horrible illiberal liberal to appease your vile woke base. All a bit s**t, really. But on a positive note, I loved The Wire.

However, Simon wasn’t going to back down that easily, retorting:

You met me once, on a stage at Cannes with Richard Plepler [and] Aaron Sorkin on a panel I attended at the request of HBO. 1) Didn’t know you from a fart in high wind. 2) Was polite to said fart at Richard’s request as that man was a Medici to me. Now go lick some racist royalty.

It was at this point that Morgan started to lay into The Wire, which is widely regarded to be one of the greatest TV shows ever made:

Aaron was a class act. You…. not so much. Probably explains why The West Wing is so much better than The Wire.

Simon then hit back at Morgan’s current employment status:

Sorkin is swell and has gigs. I’m still working for Time Warner after a quarter century. You’re unemployed and if it was a Tijuana cathouse and you had a fistful of fifties, you still couldn’t get laid at TW or anywhere else over here. Not after that pratfall you did at CNN.

As a response to this, Morgan lashed out at Simon for having less Twitter followers than him, tweeting:

Yet oddly, despite your stupendous ego, I have 26 times as many followers as you! You’re a great writer but a repulsive human being. Aaron’s a better writer and a great guy.

It was then that Simon really let his feelings be known:

Yes, popularity on this platform is truly indicative of worth and mettle. It’s a damn wonder you keep getting fired when actual journalism is required. Now go hack some poor girl’s cellphone and call that moral midgetry reporting, you empty parasite.

In his first TV interview since storming off Good Morning Britain, Morgan made the fairly bold claim that he had the ‘universal support’ of the British public behind him in the fall-out over his continuous negative remarks about the Duchess of Sussex.

Morgan also claimed that he had received ‘a lot’ of job offers since his heated exit from the daytime TV show.