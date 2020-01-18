The Witcher Books Get Massive Reprint Thanks To Netflix Show’s Popularity
The Witcher book series has been given a 500,000-book reprint following the huge success of the new Netflix series.
Written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher was first turned into a collection of video games, before development on the Netflix series began in 2019.
Just weeks after its release on the streaming service, the fantasy series had already climbed the ranks as one of the highest rated Netflix series on IMDb, competing with the likes of Stranger Things, Peaky Blinders and Bojack Horseman.
Off the back of that success, Orbit Books has now revealed it is issuing a reprint of 500,000 books to meet the high demand following Henry Cavill’s debut as Geralt of Rivia.
The company released a press release in which it described Geralt as ‘one of the most memorable characters in modern fantasy’. Orbit Books expressed its joy at the Netflix adaptation ‘introducing The Witcher to a whole new audience’.
In a statement, it said:
The demand for all eight books in the series increased steadily last year in anticipation of the Netflix launch. Since its release, sales have been phenomenal in all formats – print, ebook and audio – and Orbit’s US division is currently reprinting over 500,000 copies to meet the exceptional demand.
We’re aware that the novels might not be available everywhere at this time, but our inventory team and printers are working incredibly hard and all books will be back in stock and flying out of our warehouse very shortly.
And it seems the people over at Orbit Books aren’t the only ones pleased with the success of the series, with showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich saying she’s ‘fucking thrilled’ with the response the programme has received – and that’s including all the less than positive reviews.
In response to a shady review written by Entertainment Weekly, Hissrich said:
Many people have sweetly written me, upset about the #Witcher reviews. Know this:
Who do I care about? ‘Professional’ critics who watched one episode and skipped ahead? Or REAL fans who watched all eight in one day, and are starting their rewatch?
I am f*cking THRILLED.
If you’re ones of the thousands of people who have already exhausted the Netflix series, perhaps you could consider getting yourself the paperback version.
The first season of The Witcher is available to watch on Netflix now.
Topics: Film and TV, Andrzej Sapkowski, Netflix, Orbit Books, The Witcher