The Witcher First Full Trailer Just Dropped As Well As The Release Date

Netflix

With just under two months until The Witcher lands on Netflix, the streaming giant has treated us to our first full trailer.

The Witcher tells the story of Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter who kills mythical beasts for money. Despite his cynicism, Geralt does help those who need his help as he travels across the fictional land of The Continent.

This is the first proper look we’ve had into the Netflix original series since a teaser was released back in July of this year.

You can watch the full trailer here:

Earlier this month it was revealed the trailer would debut at Lucca Comics and Games 2019, which began yesterday and runs until November 3.

The trailer was released to the wider public on Twitter, with The Witcher’s official account writing:

This story has the makings of our greatest ballad yet. The Witcher arrives 20 December.

Oh little birds with tweets of sorrow

To you we bring some news

For when the rooster crows tomorrow

A trailer shall be viewed pic.twitter.com/uuSZlGrUj9 — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) October 30, 2019

The series is a fantasy drama created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and is based on the book series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski.

It has already previously been turned into a video game series and comic books, however some people have hailed the forthcoming TV series as Netflix’s answer to Game of Thrones.

Netflix

The IMDb description for The Witcher reads:

Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.

While Superman himself Henry Cavill will star as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra will play sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Freya Allan will star as powerful young princess Ciri.

With regards to what we can expect from the upcoming series, it’s been described as a ‘very adult show’ by showrunner Lauren Hissrich – so you’d better get the kids tucked up in bed before putting it on.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Hissrich said it was important to her that ‘any violence or sex drives the story and is not there just for shock value’.

The Witcher is set to land on Netflix on December 20, which means just 50 days to go.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]