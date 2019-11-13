The Witcher Has Already Been Picked Up For Season 2

Netflix

Netflix has just confirmed The Witcher has already been commissioned for a second series.

Season one of the fantasy drama hasn’t even landed on the streaming service, yet bosses have already bagged a second installment.

Netflix has confirmed will begin production in London early in 2020, for a planned debut in 2021.

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said:

I am so excited that before viewers dive into season one, we are already able to confirm that we’ll be returning to The Continent again to continue telling the stories of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri, and to showcase more of the amazing work that our cast and crew have delivered.

The very first season of The Witcher will be available to watch from December 20, and will no doubt make for a perfect break from Christmas films.

