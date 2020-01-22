The Witcher Is Reportedly Getting A Tie-In Movie Called Nightmare Of The Wolf

The Witcher Netflix

By now, you may well have binged your way through the first season of The Witcher, an absolute dream of a watch for those who love vicariously partaking in epic fantasy adventures.

No doubt those who have followed Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) through nine monster-hunting episodes will already be thirsty for further treks across The Continent.

Fortunately, they’re in luck. Not only will fans be getting a second season in the not too distant future, it looks like we’re also getting a full-blown movie to boot.

The Witcher Netflix

There have been more than a few whisperings about an animated tie-in project being released prior to season two, with rumours circulating on The Witcher fansite Redanian Intelligence. Now we finally have some solid evidence to go off which appear to support these claims.

According to a new entry on the Writers Guild of America website (WGA), we now know a movie-length project is in the works titled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

Beau DeMayo – who penned the third episode of season one, entitled Betrayer Moon – will be writing the screenplay. He will reportedly also write one of the upcoming episodes for season two.

Details about the script remain mysterious, but fans have speculated the ‘wolf’ in the title could well refer to Geralt, who is sometimes known as the ‘White Wolf’. This would suggest the plot could delve deeper in Geralt’s backstory.

Nightmare of the Wolf WGA

As noted by eagle-eyed fans on Rendanian Intelligence, Cavill was surprisingly absent from many promotional events for season one, suggesting he could have been tied up with Nightmare of the Wolf. However, as of yet, there has been no confirmation of Cavill’s involvement.

It has been speculated voice actor Harriet Kershaw (Fireman Sam) could be lending her vocal talents to this project, with her CV revealing she will be taking up ‘various roles’ in The Witcher in 2020.

The title Nightmare of the Wolf has not been given, however, and it’s not immediately clear which characters Kershaw will be voicing.

The Witcher Seven Seasons Netflix Netflix

With so much ground to explore within the vast, magical universe of The Witcher, this animated feature has plenty of potential to make us fall even deeper in love with this world and its characters.

The Witcher season two is scheduled to begin filming in February, with an expected 2021 release, while Nightmare of the Wolf is likely to be released before this. The first season of The Witcher is available to watch on Netflix now.