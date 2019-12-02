The Witcher Makes Game Of Thrones Look ‘Awful’, Say Reviewers

Netflix

With less than three weeks to go until the release of The Witcher, fans can hardly wait to see where the series will take us.

Although we’ve been given little hints as to what we can expect, and full reviews of the show are embargoed until its release on December 20, some critics have taken to Twitter to share their reactions without spoiling it for others.

Some of those reactions have involved comparing the highly-anticipated show with another, with one fan even claiming the show made Game of Thrones’ fight scenes look ‘awful’. Which, you know, is some claim.

Netflix

Based upon a series of stories by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski that follow monster slayer Geralt of Rivia on his adventures, the TV show is just one adaptation of the novels, with gamers having long been enthralled by the land of The Continent.

The IMDb description for The Witcher reads:

Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.

Superman himself, Henry Cavill, stars as Geralt of Rivia, with the character joining forces with a powerful sorceress and young princess – played by Anya Chalotra and Freya Allen, respectively – to battle interdimensional demons.

Now, the first reactions have popped up on Twitter:

The Fight Scenes In #Witcher WOW Makes #GameofThrones Fights Look Awful – Watching The Witcher Season 1 This Weekend pic.twitter.com/fSmkAb4mdS — Warstu (@wWarstu) November 23, 2019

Oh I will say this. The fight scenes in The Witcher make Game of Thrones fight scenes look like two drunks fighting outside a bar. — Whispers of Oxenfurt: A Witcher Podcast (@witcherpodcast) November 24, 2019

Blown away by the action and visuals so far for Netflix's The Witcher. Seeing Geralt of Rivia's unique sword style brought to life onscreen is amazing. pic.twitter.com/5hGuiIaJ9B — Jeffrey Harris (@Wheeljack83) November 26, 2019

Critics who had the chance to preview the first season before everybody else were ‘blown away’ by the show’s awe-inspiring choreography, as well as Cavill’s incredible transformation into Geralt of Rivia.

In fact, one Twitter user said: ‘Some of the action and sword work choreography for The Witcher is some of the best I can recall for a sword and sorcery/fantasy series of this type in years.’

Another critic said while he was ‘a little worried’ to watch the screenings for the show as he is ‘a huge fan of the books’, he was soon proven wrong, tweeting: ‘@LHissrich has done a masterful job telling this story. It also helps that the cast is amazing! And Henry Cavill, just… wow.’

Watching the screeners for @witchernetflix. I'll admit, as a huge fan of the books, I was a little worried, but @LHissrich has done a masterful job telling this story. It also helps that the cast is amazing! And Henry Cavill, just … wow. #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/xdFnYtRN4j — Will Franklin (@SeeWillTweet) November 23, 2019

Basically, we’re in for a treat, and as Netflix is releasing all eight episodes five days before Christmas, it’s the perfect present you can gift yourself.

Merry bloody Christmas, folks!

The first season of The Witcher will be available to watch on Netflix from December 20.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]