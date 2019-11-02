The Witcher Netflix Series Already Has 7 Seasons Mapped Out

Netflix

We may still be eagerly awaiting the first ever season of The Witcher to arrive on Netflix, but showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich already has grand plans for where the series will go.

The producer and screenwriter reportedly already has seven seasons planned out, with the future of the characters and the imaginative narrative arcs already having a rough direction in her mind’s eye.

You can watch the trailer for The Witcher below:

Speaking with SFX, Hissrich spoke of her desire to ‘capture audiences for years at a time’, suggesting a truly ambitious scale:

I’ve [mapped out stories] for seven seasons, Right now it’s just about, ‘how do you set up stories that really capture audiences for years at a time?’ The worst thing we could do is put all of our energies just into season one, and not be thinking about where these characters can grow to.

Although Netflix has officially yet to announce season two of The Witcher, reports made earlier this year suggest the streaming service is keen to greenlight multiple seasons, according to Comicbook.com.

Billed as the ‘next Game of Thrones‘, The Witcher follows the story of monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, as he journeys through the mystical land of The Continet, slaying mythical beasts for a living.

Despite being a somewhat cynical character, Geralt does offer a helping hand to others during his travels, building bonds with others along the way.

Henry Cavill will play the starring role of Geralt of Rivia. Anya Chalotra will portray sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg, while Freya Allan will star as the powerful princess Ciri.

According to the IMDb description:

Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.

Much like Thrones, the show is based on a beloved series of fantasy novels. Hissrich has also warned this is a ‘very adult show’, suggesting it may well be following in the HBO megahit’s raunchy footsteps.

The very first season of The Witcher will be available to watch from December 20, 2019, and will no doubt make for a perfect break from Christmas films.

