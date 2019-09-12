The Witcher Release Date Has Leaked And It’s Coming This December

Netflix

The release date for Netflix’s The Witcher appears to have been leaked via a seemingly legitimate social media post by none other than the streaming service itself.

According to the now-deleted leaked information, viewers have just 97 days to wait until season one of the highly anticipated series drops on our screens.

Which, as I’m sure the more astute of you are already aware, takes us right up to December 17 – in other words, right in time for Christmas and therefore the perfect present you can gift upon yourself.

As reported by Redanian Intelligence, a site dedicated to reporting news on The Witcher, the post was shared on the Netflix Netherlands’ Twitter and Facebook accounts before getting deleted shortly afterwards.

The TV show appeared in a list among other Netflix properties such as El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie and The Crown, alongside a caption which read: ‘The wait is almost over, *so many* nights sleep for these titles’.

Since the tweet and Facebook status have since been updated, there’s no way to verify the leaked information until it is officially announced by Netflix. So let’s just keep our fingers crossed that an announcement’s coming soon.

Based upon a series of stories by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, which follow monster slayer Geralt of Rivia on a series of adventures, the TV show is just one adaptation of the novels – with gamers having long been enthralled by the land of The Continent.

The IMDb description for The Witcher reads:

Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.

While Superman himself Henry Cavill will star as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra will play sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Freya Allan will star as powerful young princess Ciri.

With regards to what we can expect from the upcoming series, it’s been described as a ‘very adult show’ by showrunner Lauren Hissrich – so you’d better get the kids tucked up in bed before putting it on.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Hissrich said it was important to her that ‘any violence or sex drives the story and is not there just for shock value’.

It certainly looks like we’ve got a lot to look forward to, but just how far exactly are we looking?

The Witcher will hopefully hit Netflix on December 17.

