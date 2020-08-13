The Witcher Season 2 Has Just Resumed Filming Netflix

Season two of The Witcher has resumed filming after production was halted amid the ongoing health crisis.

Henry Cavill’s first monster-slashing outing as Geralt of Rivia was a huge success, prompting swift demand for more bloody adventures. Naturally, Netflix is obliging – it had already commissioned a second season before the first aired last year.

At long last, as film and TV productions across the world begin to trickle back into operation, The Witcher‘s cast and crew are back together again.

Stephen Surjik, who directed two episodes of the first season, took to Instagram to announce that filming had finally resumed.

He wrote, ‘It’s T minus 3 min to ignition and lift off for our second run at Witcher S2. Everyone is being cautious but spirits are high. You’re looking out new covid communication system, reducing close contact among crew. Thank you Matt, Kelly Lauren and Netflix.’

Fans were already aware of The Witcher riding back into production soon, with Netflix announcing its impending filming via the form of a Jaskier poem – albeit it’s resumed a few days earlier than planned.

On its Twitter account, the streaming platform wrote, ‘I’m dusting off my lute and quill/I have some news, some mead to spill. After all the months we’ve been apart/It’s time for production to restart. The Witcher and his bard – who’s flawless/Will reunite on set 17 August.’

Back in July, Netflix also announced The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel series set 120 years before Geralt of Rivia, when ‘the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be’.

The Witcher‘s second season is still set for release sometime in 2021.