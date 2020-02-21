The Witcher Season Two Just Went Into Production For 2021 Release Date

the witcher season 2 HBO/Netflix

Calling all The Witcher fans: Netflix has just announced the show’s second season has officially started production.

Not only that, the streaming service also revealed the casting for the hit fantasy show, with leading man Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey all returning to our screens among an array of new faces.

The news comes just months after it was revealed a second season would be happening and although an exact date is yet to be confirmed for its release, season two is set to be released in 2021 – no doubt exciting news for any hardcore Geralt of Rivia fans.

Geralt The Witcher Netflix

New cast members include Kristofer Hivju (the legendary Tormund Giantsbane in Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, Yasen Atour (Young Wallander) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn (Monster) as Vereena, and Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert.

Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) will star as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, and Mecia Simson as Francesca.

Other returning cast include MyAnna Buring as Tissaia, Tom Canton as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper as Murta, Jeremy Crawford as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz, and Terence Maynard as Artorius.

Lars Mikkelson will return as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte as Dara, Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read as Sabrina.

the witcher fight scene Netflix

Based upon a series of stories by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, the TV show follows monster slayer Geralt of Rivia on his many adventures, which see him travelling across the land of The Continent.

The Netflix show is just one adaptation of the novels, with the books having already been turned into a video game series and comic books.

Netflix’s synopsis reads:

Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. The story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified.

The second series will be directed by Stephen Surjik, Sarah O’Gorman, Ed Bazalgette, and Geeta V. Patel. Each will direct separate episodes, a total of two each.

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will continue at the helm, saying the reaction to season one ‘set a high bar’ for finding new talent for the second season.

The Executive Producer said:

Sophie Holland and her casting team have once again found the very best people to embody these characters, and in the hands of these accomplished directors, we’re excited to see these new stories come to life.

the witcher Netflix

At least we’ve been given plenty of notice so now any of us who haven’t got round to watching season one yet has at least a year to catch up.

I guess I’d better get bingeing…