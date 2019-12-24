The Witcher Showrunner Reveals How Toss A Coin To Your Witcher Song Came To Be

Netflix

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll have heard of The Witcher.

Only released four days ago, the Netflix fantasy show has already captivated audiences with its ‘awe-inspiring’ choreography and its ability to make even Game of Thrones look awful.

It’s even introduced viewers to an incredibly catchy song in the form of Toss a Coin to Your Witcher, which we were graced with in episode two.

If you’re not familiar with the song, you can give it a listen below:

Best song “Toss a coin to your Witcher” can’t get enough of it #TheWitcherpic.twitter.com/Ssyvihlg7I — Aaron Watson ❅ (@awats15) December 22, 2019

And now, showrunner Lauren S Hissrich has revealed how the track came about, describing the collaboration between one of the show’s writers and composers Giona Ostinelli and Sonya Belousova as ‘incredible’.

Hissrich told Digital Spy:

Jenny Klein wrote the words to that song, and then we would take those lyrics, and Sonya and Giona would start working on basically music for them. And it was an incredible collaboration. We’d go back and forth. They would send me several different versions. ‘Here’s a more upbeat version’, ‘Here’s a more sort of anthem’, ‘Here’s a version that’s reflective of the mood of the episode, which is much more sort of reflective’.

The showrunner added they always knew they wanted to feature original music in the show, and also that they wanted these songs to come from the Bard, Jaskier (played by Joey Batey).

Netflix

Hissrich continued:

So I asked the writers to actually write the lyrics. Because to me, songs on a show are only going to work if they progress the story forward. So any time that Jaskier sings, you’re sort of understanding it. ‘Toss a Coin to Your Witcher’ talks about the wheel of history, and how we – basically, what we believe about history is told in our stories. As long as you tell something a certain way, then that’s how it’s going to be known. So that’s really the theme of that episode. And it’s funny to have this really catchy tune to it.

Netflix

As well as being ‘fucking thrilled’ by the show’s bad reviews, she also praised composers Ostinelli and Belousova, who reportedly put the melody of the song together without looking at any Witcher saga books or video game adaptations, calling them ‘amazing’.

And there’s more where that comes from; according to Hissrich, there will be ‘several more original songs as the season progresses’, so it looks like we’ll have even more tunes to come.

Merry bloody Christmas!

The Witcher is now streaming worldwide on Netflix.

