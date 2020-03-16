unilad
The Witcher Stops Season 2 Production Due To Coronavirus

by : Lucy Connolly on : 16 Mar 2020 11:25
The second season of The Witcher has halted production amid growing concerns surrounding the coronavirus – aka COVID-19 – pandemic.

Production has been stopped for at least two weeks in an effort to protect all those involved in the Netflix series, and to prevent further spread of the virus.

The crew was made aware of the decision in an email, informing all members of the two-week shut down – although this period could be extended depending on what happens in the coming weeks regarding the virus.

The news comes after Netflix announced it was shutting down production in the US and Canada for two weeks ‘due to government restrictions and health [and] safety precautions’.

No other details were provided, but fans initially thought production of The Witcher would go ahead, as it was being filmed in the UK and therefore wasn’t affected by the streaming service’s decision.

At the time, a source told Witcher-dedicated news site, Redanian Intelligence, there had been ‘no major production shift’. According to their source, one scene was rescheduled, but it was because of cast availability rather than the COVID-19 pandemic.

This has all changed now though, with the same site reporting the situation will continue to be assessed as time goes on.

Production of the show’s second season was expected to wrap later this year in August for a release sometime in 2021, but this will now depend on when filming starts up again.

