The Witcher TV Show Will Be ‘Very Adult’

I don’t know about you, but in my post-Game of Thrones life, I’m longing for another fantasy TV show which will draw me in completely; leaving me obsessing over plot twists for years on end.

I’m looking for anti-heroes and castles, gallons of mead and scene-stealing mystical creatures. I want to feel weird and icky for rooting for some seriously flawed characters, before being left utterly distraught by their inevitable gory demises.

I think I may have found what I’m looking for in The Witcher TV show, an upcoming Netflix release brimming with demons and monster hunters, parallel dimensions and sorceresses. All with the lashings of dark moral ambiguity we’ve come to love.

One thing’s for sure, The Witcher TV show certainly won’t make for comfortable family viewing, and it’s probably best to wait until the kids are firmly tucked up in bed before you whack it on the box.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Lauren Hissrich has described the upcoming fantasy series as being a ‘very adult show’:

I’ve been rewatching dailies and my kids aren’t allowed to look at the screen anymore after one of them snuck around and saw something they shouldn’t have seen and it scared him. It’s a very adult show. I will add it was important to me that any violence or sex drives the story and is not there just for shock value. I think audiences are really savvy and know when we’re doing stuff to just shock them versus do stuff that really drives the story.

The Witcher is based upon a series of stories by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, which follow monster slayer Geralt of Rivia on his adventures across a land populated with terrifying beasts and dubious characters.

The stories have already been adapted for a series of popular video games, with gamers having long been enthralled by the dark, dangerous land of The Continent.

The IMDb description for the hotly anticipated TV show is as follows:

Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.

Henry Cavill (aka Superman) will star as Geralt of Rivia. Other key characters will include sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and powerful young princess Ciri (Freya Allan).

Netflix has yet to give an official release date for The Witcher TV show, which is expected to land at some point in 2019.

