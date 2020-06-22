The Witcher Season 2 Will Restart Filming On August 17

The Witcher Will Start Filming Again On August 17 Netflix

Netflix has confirmed the cast of The Witcher will reunite on set to resume filming from August 17.

Production was forced to be shut down earlier this year as a result of the current health crisis.

Now, fans of Netflix’s medieval drama have been given the news they’ve been waiting for when The Witcher’s official Twitter revealed filming would resume in just under two months.

‘I’m dusting off my lute and quill, I have some news, some mead to spill,’ the post read.

‘After all the months we’ve been apart It’s time for production to restart. The Witcher and his bard – who’s flawless, Will reunite on set 17 August.’

Unsurprisingly, thrilled fans were quick to reply, sharing their excitement for the return of the hit series.

‘AHHHHHHH, our boys are coming back,’ one fan commented, adding ‘does this mean there’s going to be an apology? There’s only one correct answer.’

Meanwhile, others shared GIFs of their favourite moments from the show so far.

While The Witcher season one was easily one of the biggest shows to land on Netflix in recent years, many fans were left absolutely baffled when they discovered the three main characters, Geralt, Cisi and Yennefer, were all operating on different timelines.

Although creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has stood by the controversial timeline, many fans will be pleased to hear that season two will see all the characters on the same timeline.

Given that filming is only just set to resume, there’s no official date on when we can expect to see Henry Cavill and the gang back on our screens, but at least this gets us that one step closer.

Season one of The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix now.