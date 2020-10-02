The Witches Remake Gets Creepy First Trailer Warner Bros.

A brand-new take on The Witches is coming to HBO Max this month.

The original 1990 film, directed by Nicolas Roeg, traumatised kids and adults alike with its terrifying villains. Now, Forrest Gump and Back to the Future filmmaker Robert Zemeckis is offering his version of the classic Roald Dahl novel.

The story follows a young boy who stumbles into a witches’ convention and tries to stop them, as they prepare to rid the world of all children, even after they turn him into a mouse.

Check out the first trailer for The Witches below:

The new adaptation is written by Zemeckis, Kenya Barris and movie legend Guillermo del Toro, the visionary behind the likes of Hellboy, Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water.

It has an all-star cast, featuring Anne Hathaway as the Grand High Witch – played flawlessly in the original by Anjelica Huston – alongside Atlanta’s Jahzir Bruno as the heroic young boy, Octavia Spencer as his grandmother, Stanley Tucci as the hotel manager and Chris Rock as the narrator.

Warner Bros.

There’s currently no word on when The Witches will hit the UK, as HBO Max sadly isn’t available across the pond due to several licensing agreements. One would imagine it’ll still receive a theatrical release, similarly to An American Pickle earlier this year.

On reuniting with Tucci, with whom she starred in The Devil Wears Prada, Hathaway told PEOPLE: ‘So much has changed in each of our lives. But he is still the same wry, funny, sweet person he was then. He was always getting me to laugh and break character… so I felt really proud when I got him to giggle and break with my accent on The Witches.’

As for her iconic character, the Oscar-winning actress added:

The Grand High Witch was a total collaboration between costumes, hair and make-up, the writers, my dialect coach, the effects department, stunts, Bob Zemeckis and myself. She is such a weirdo – so silly and over the top – and everyone had to work together to be on the same page so it felt big and entertaining but never too much.

On playing the grandma, Spencer said she was ‘such a fun character to play because of her personality, expansive knowledge of witches and her compassion. She’s just the type of person you want on your side if you have to battle witches!’

The Witches hits HBO Max on October 22. There’s currently no details regarding its release in the UK except ‘coming soon’.